Rian Johnson's Star Wars movies will feature new characters

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Don't expect the same-old, same-old in the upcoming Star Wars trilogy from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Not much has been revealed about the movies, but Johnson told The Observer he's excited about moving past the familiar characters that are so associated with the Star Wars saga.

"I think that the fun and challenging part of it is to dive in, figure out what's exciting and then figure out what it's going to be," Johnson said. "We're doing something that steps beyond the legacy characters. What does that look like? To me, the blue sky element of it is what was most striking about it."

The Observer article says the trilogy will be "disconnected" from the Skywalker saga, which still has one movie of its own to come, December's Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker.

This isn't exactly new news, as from its 2017 announcement, the trilogy was known to be branching out. But Johnson's reminder that a fresh look is coming feels pertinent as fans prepare to say goodbye to the universe of Luke, Leia and R2-D2.

"I know the way that I'm coming at it and what's fun about it for everyone in Lucasfilm is figuring out, 'what's the next step?'" Johnson said. "It really makes you think and figure out what the essence of Star Wars is for me and what that will look like moving forward."