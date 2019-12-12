Rey and Finn Rise of Skywalker skins now available in Fortnite

Epic games

Fortnite already has a major event planned for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for this weekend but apparently that's not enough. A new batch of skins based on characters from the film is now available for purchase.

Rey, Finn and the Sith Trooper are in the Fortnite Item Shop as of Thursday evening. Each skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15, and will only be available for a limited time. A bundle with all three skins along with two back blings can be bought for 3,500 V-Bucks, or $35.

They’re back, and in greater numbers.



Get the Rey, Finn and Sith Trooper Outfits in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/zh6xJSj6Ct — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 13, 2019

New skins aren't the only new content added Thursday. Fortnite players can purchase a First Order TIE Fighter, a Riot Control Baton, Rey's Quarterstaff and two emotes taken from the film. Prices range from 300 to 1,200 V-Bucks.

On Saturday, Fortnite will host an in-game event for Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams will show a never-before-seen clip of the film in Risky Reels for players to watch while playing the game.

Originally published 5:03 p.m. PT.

Updated, 5:12 p.m. PT: Adds additional info.