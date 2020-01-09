Rewatch CNET's CES 2020 day 1 coverage: Samsung TVs, Lenovo laptops and more

Sunday and Monday were all about the warm-up for CES 2020 -- the press conferences and minishows like CES Unveiled and Digital Experience serve as the appetizers for the main course.
The following is the rundown of CNET's live video programming of day 1 of CES 2020, as it happened on stage (and from across the show in Las Vegas). Feel free to scrub to the time codes indicated to jump to specific sections.
CES 2020 replay: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Time code / time of day
00:00 / 9 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily tech podcast hits the CES stage
00:20 / 9:20 a.m. PT: OnePlus Mobile
00:30 / 9:30 a.m. PT: Samsung booth tour: CNET's Lexy Savvides takes us to the center of Samsung's massive booth on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
00:40 / 9:40 a.m. PT: Brainwave tech
01:00 / 10 a.m. PT: Ganker Bots: We get a hands-on demo of these tabletop battle robots.
01:10 / 10:10 a.m. PT: Intel's concept laptop
01:15 / 10:15 a.m. PT: Procter & Gamble booth tour
01:30 / 10:30 a.m. PT: Capstone smart mirror
01:35 / 10:35 a.m. PT: John Deere booth tour
01:45 / 10:45 a.m. PT: MarsCat robot
02:00 / 11 a.m. PT: Wowcube: If you thought Rubik's Cube was cool, check this out: The Wowcube's 4x4 squares are actually 24 small screens.
02:15 / 11:15 a.m. PT: Delta Airlines booth tour: How is the plane cabin adapting for the 2020s? We take a tour of Delta's CES booth to see how airline travel will be evolving in the next decade.
02:30 / 11:30 a.m. PT: Discussion: Is privacy dead? CNET's Dan Patterson and Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, join Bridget Carey for an on-stage discussion on the status of privacy in 2020.
02:45 / 11:45 a.m. PT: Y-Brush
03:00 / 12 noon PT: Mercedes CES keynote (replay from Monday night)
04:00 / 1 p.m. PT: Wellness tech with Katie Couric and Maria Menounos
04:30 / 1:30 p.m. PT: Lenovo laptops
05:00 / 2 p.m. PT: Stern Pinball
05:30 / 2:30 p.m. PT: Reduit Beauty
06:00 / 3 p.m. PT: The Next Big Thing: Anticipatory Tech
07:00 / 4 p.m. PT: Samsung TVs and PCs
07:30 / 4:30 p.m. PT: Arcade1Up games
08:00 / 5 p.m. PT: Best of CES, Day 1: We round up the highlights of the first real day of the show.
