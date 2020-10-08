Welcome to our new series One Charge Challenge, where we test a device's most fun features through a series of challenges -- in a single battery life cycle. For episode one, I try out Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 3. I've never worn a smartwatch before, so was excited to try out the health and fitness features, get a sense of my overall "stress" level, and even take a shower with it. Enjoy!
Be sure to check out our full in-depth review of the Galaxy Watch 3, here:
What other gadgets would you like to see put through the one-charge ringer?
Discuss: Reviewing the Galaxy Watch 3 on one charge
