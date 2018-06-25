Phone manufacturers are going to incredible lengths to maximize the size of their screens -- and the Vivo Nex is the new poster child with its motorized pop-up selfie camera.
We just unboxed this phone, but MyFixGuide has actually already torn it apart, revealing for the first time how that mechanism actually works. If you love gadgets, it's a sight to behold:
Need a closer look? Here's a photo they took:
As you can see, it's not a simple spring-loaded mechanism -- the motor spins a spiral-shaped gear that raises the platform up and down. And each time, the ribbon cable that connects the camera has to delicately fold and unfold.
When you put it all together, this is the result:
It's not the only phone with a slide-out camera though. Check out the Oppo Find X:
We're looking to bring you a full review of the Vivo Nex in the near future.
Discuss: Revealed: How the Vivo Nex's crazy pop-up camera actually works
