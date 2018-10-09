CNET también está disponible en español.

Revamped Google Home app gets serious about the smart home

The app's not just for setup anymore. It's a full-blown smart home control center.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Google Home app used to be primarily a place for setting up your smart speakers. Now, you can use it to both organize and control your smart home.

Google officially announced the new look app during the company's Made by Google event on Tuesday in New York. 

