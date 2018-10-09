Revamped Google Home app gets serious about the smart home

The Google Home app used to be primarily a place for setting up your smart speakers. Now, you can use it to both organize and control your smart home.
Google officially announced the new look app during the company's Made by Google event on Tuesday in New York.
This is a developing story. See all of today's Google news so far.
