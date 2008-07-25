Return of the little guys: the week in laptops

It was nice while it lasted. After a multi-week break from overwhelming netbook news, we were hit with a second tidal wave of tiny systems from Asus, Acer, and Sylvania. Feeling a little left out of the party, LG is supposedly mulling over a netbook of its own. Rumor has it that HP is contemplating a low-cost version of its 2133 Mini-Note. And Asus, not quite content with its many varieties of Eee PC, is reportedly working toward "whole-day" battery life on its netbooks.
The elderly among us may remember that before there were netbooks, there was the ultra-mobile PC. We got one of those this week, too, in the form of a prototype from Toshiba.
In Reviews, we continued through the queue of off-the-shelf laptops for the back-to-school season. Up this week: the 15.4-inch
Also worth reading: Panasonic refreshed two Toughbook laptops; an Intel exec confirmed a quad-core mobile processor for August; bloggers speculated about a possible "MacBook Touch" in the third quarter of this year; we compared three different configurations of the Dell Inspiron 1525; and the fine folks at NotebookReview continued their series of explanations, this time digging into how processors work.
Finally, if you plan to configure a new laptop anytime soon, make sure you're not buying RAM you can't use.
Have a great weekend!
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.