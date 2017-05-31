Return of the $7.99 wireless travel mouse

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

VicTsing

I'm traveling today, so this seems an ideal time to talk about an essential travel accessory -- namely, a mouse to pair with your laptop.

Because, let's face it, a mouse is a must. Trying to get any real work done with a touchpad is, in my humble opinion, impossible. It's slow, imprecise, and ultimately maddening.

So, here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, VicTsing (via Amazon) is once again offering the VicTsing MM057 wireless mobile mouse for $7.99 when you apply promo code BZZ5COLV at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

Last time out, that code worked with only the black model. This time, it works with the red one as well! Granted, in both cases you're saving a mere $2, but in the (fairly recent) past these mice have sold for as much as $14.99.

It relies on a single AA battery (not included) that VicTsing says should last you about 15 months. It pairs with your PC via a low-profile USB receiver that's tiny enough to leave inserted full-time.

If you're a gamer, you might appreciate the option to adjust the MM057's DPI settings. It has five of them, ranging from 800 to 2,400. You cycle through the modes just by pressing a button. And speaking of buttons, the mouse also has forward/back buttons for easier web navigation. (Wish my trusty Logitech mouse had those.)

Although VicTsing refers to this as a "portable" mouse, that's not code for "small." Indeed, the MM057 measures 4.5 inches long and 3.1 inches across -- pretty darn close to full-size.

Veckle

The reviews from nearly 5,000 (!) buyers average out to 4.4 stars, and even Fakespot can't muster up many negatives out of all those. (Weirdly, the black model's reviews earned a 'B' rating, while the red one scored an 'A.' No matter -- the key takeaway is these are mostly legitimate reviews.)

On top of all that, you get a one-year warranty.

If you bought one of these last time, hit the comments and share your feedback!

Bonus deal: While we're on the subject of handy accessories for under $10, you know I'm all about the magnetic car-mounts. Of course, in most cars your only option is to clip one to an air vent, which not only blocks that vent, but could result in hot air blasting your already hot-running phone. And, let's face it, the ideal viewing position for your phone is above the dashboard, not below it.

Solution! For a limited time, iOrange-E (via Amazon) has the Veckle Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount for $6.99 when you apply promo code QBPY453O at checkout.

What makes this one so special compared with all the others? Simple: It has an arm that raises your phone up a few inches, so it's no longer in the way of the vent -- but it is closer to your line of sight.

As I've mentioned before, I now consider a magnetic mount the only way to go. Yes, you have to use a metal plate either inside your case or on the back of your phone, but that's a small price to pay for considerable convenience. I've now converted three family members to magnetic mounts; they all love them.

I haven't tried this one, and honestly I feel like the design of the vent-mount is such that it'll wobble a bit. What's more, it's compatible with only horizontal vents, not vertical ones. But for $7 out the door? Definitely worth a try, I think.