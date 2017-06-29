Return of the $7 cable-management board

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Time for a rerun! When I first shared this deal back in March, it was super-popular and sold out quickly. Today the seller has more inventory (hopefully a lot more) and a price that's within a few cents of last time.

I love cheap solutions to life's little problems.

For example, I typically travel with a backpack, and within that pack I keep various tech accessories: mobile charger, a few sync cables, a flash drive, a set of earphones and so on. On top of all that: a roll of antacid, a little pack of tissues and other essentials.

But all those items are just tossed into the bottom of one of the backpack pockets -- a big mess that makes everything hard to find. Actually, they're no longer that way, because I now own one of these.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Ugreen (via Amazon) has an elastic cable-management board for $7.39 when you apply promo code YUVFNAO8 at checkout. That's for the medium-size model; you can also get the large version for $8.13 (with the same code).

Until a few months ago, I didn't know such a thing existed, and at first I chuckled at the very idea. But quickly I realized it could be a great addition to my backpack. It's not a zippered case, but rather a rigid board with a bunch of crisscrossing elastic straps of varying lengths.

So you just tuck all your items under suitable straps and you're good to go. Everything is immediately visible, which I like. And everything is super organized, which I also like.

Obviously this isn't just for backpack owners; it would work just as well inside a briefcase, atop a previously messy desk or even just in a drawer.

Cheap. Simple. Effective. That's the trifecta of deal goodness, in my book.

Bonus deal: The Google Play Store is once again offering any movie rental for 99 cents -- at least, that's what I found when I visited the store this morning. The offer was right there in the carousel up top. Your mileage may vary; in the past, deals that have appeared for me were not visible to others. (Google sometimes works in mysterious ways.) Anyway, I've been meaning to see "Hidden Figures," so I think that's where my 99 cents is headed. How about you?