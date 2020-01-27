Retro TurboGrafx-16 mini console launches on March 19

Konami

The TurboGrafx-16 competed with the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis when it launched in the US back in 1989. It may not have won that 16-bit console war, but its new mini console has a lot to offer for retro game fans.

The mini version of the third-place console will be available for purchase on March 19 for $99, according to a product listing on Amazon. Produced by Konami in Japan, the TurboGrafx-16 mini will include 57 games, but there's a twist. Its built-in game library will consist of US TurboGrafx-16 titles as well as games released in Japan, where the console was called the PC-Engine.

All the games are preloaded on the mini console, and each one allows for quick saves. The TurboGrafx-16 mini supports up to five players with the Hori Turbo Tap that is sold separately. For those who want a retro experience, there are video options to change the display to a classic TV 4:3 ratio.

Here's a list of the US TurboGrafx-16 games:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman '93

Bonk's Revenge

Cadash

Chew Man Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords of Thunder

Military Madness

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Victory Run

Ys Book I & II

And this is the list of Japanese PC-Engine games: