Retro TurboGrafx-16 mini console launches on March 19

Another mini-console to complete the 16-bit wars.

Listen
- 02:05
TurboGraphx-16
Konami

The TurboGrafx-16 competed with the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis when it launched in the US back in 1989. It may not have won that 16-bit console war, but its new mini console has a lot to offer for retro game fans. 

The mini version of the third-place console will be available for purchase on March 19 for $99, according to a product listing on Amazon. Produced by Konami in Japan, the TurboGrafx-16 mini will include 57 games, but there's a twist. Its built-in game library will consist of US TurboGrafx-16 titles as well as games released in Japan, where the console was called the PC-Engine. 

All the games are preloaded on the mini console, and each one allows for quick saves. The TurboGrafx-16 mini supports up to five players with the Hori Turbo Tap that is sold separately. For those who want a retro experience, there are video options to change the display to a classic TV 4:3 ratio. 

Here's a list of the US TurboGrafx-16 games:

  • Air Zonk
  • Alien Crush
  • Blazing Lazers
  • Bomberman '93
  • Bonk's Revenge
  • Cadash
  • Chew Man Fu
  • Dungeon Explorer
  • J.J. & Jeff
  • Lords of Thunder
  • Military Madness
  • Moto Roader
  • Neutopia
  • Neutopia II
  • New Adventure Island
  • Ninja Spirit
  • Parasol Stars
  • Power Golf
  • Psychosis
  • R-Type
  • Soldier Blade
  • Space Harrier
  • Splatterhouse
  • Victory Run
  • Ys Book I & II

And this is the list of Japanese PC-Engine games: 

  • Akumajō Dracula X Chi no Rondo
  • Aldynes
  • Appare! Gateball
  • Bomberman '94
  • Bomberman: Panic Bomber
  • Chō Aniki
  • Daimakaimura (Ghouls 'n Ghosts)
  • Dragon Spirit
  • Dungeon Explorer
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Galaga '88
  • The Genji and the Heike Clans
  • Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
  • Gradius
  • Gradius II - Gofer no Yabō 
  • Jaseiken Necromancer
  • The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
  • Nectaris (Military Madness)
  • Neutopia
  • Neutopia II
  • Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
  • PC Genjin (Bonk's Adventure)
  • Salamander
  • Snatcher
  • Seirei Senshi Spriggan
  • Splatterhouse (PC Engine Version)
  • Spriggan Mark 2: Re-Terraform Project
  • Star Parodier
  • Super Darius
  • Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
  • Super Star Soldier
  • Valkyrie no Densetsu
  • Ys I & II