Retro TurboGrafx-16 mini console launches on March 19

The TurboGrafx-16 competed with the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis when it launched in the US back in 1989. It may not have won that 16-bit console war, but its new mini console has a lot to offer for retro game fans.
The mini version of the third-place console will be available for purchase on March 19 for $99, according to a product listing on Amazon. Produced by Konami in Japan, the TurboGrafx-16 mini will include 57 games, but there's a twist. Its built-in game library will consist of US TurboGrafx-16 titles as well as games released in Japan, where the console was called the PC-Engine.
All the games are preloaded on the mini console, and each one allows for quick saves. The TurboGrafx-16 mini supports up to five players with the Hori Turbo Tap that is sold separately. For those who want a retro experience, there are video options to change the display to a classic TV 4:3 ratio.
Here's a list of the US TurboGrafx-16 games:
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman '93
- Bonk's Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew Man Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords of Thunder
- Military Madness
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Splatterhouse
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I & II
And this is the list of Japanese PC-Engine games:
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi no Rondo
- Aldynes
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman '94
- Bomberman: Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura (Ghouls 'n Ghosts)
- Dragon Spirit
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Galaga '88
- The Genji and the Heike Clans
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius
- Gradius II - Gofer no Yabō
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
- Nectaris (Military Madness)
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
- PC Genjin (Bonk's Adventure)
- Salamander
- Snatcher
- Seirei Senshi Spriggan
- Splatterhouse (PC Engine Version)
- Spriggan Mark 2: Re-Terraform Project
- Star Parodier
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- Valkyrie no Densetsu
- Ys I & II
Discuss: Retro TurboGrafx-16 mini console launches on March 19
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.