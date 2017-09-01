Retro Atari Handheld preloaded with 50 classic games unveiled

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Atari already teased its plans to reenter the console market with the Ataribox in June, but a new handheld gaming system called the Retro Atari Handheld from Funstock Retro was just revealed and could be available as early as this December.

With wood grain design elements in keeping with the original Atari 2600, the new retro handheld has a precision joystick and two buttons and comes preloaded with 50 classic games including Asteroids, Centipede, Breakout and Pong. But it's not just a handheld; it also comes with A/V TV output so you can hook it up to your TV at home like the Nintendo Switch.

You can preorder the Retro Atari Handheld now, with expected availability by this Christmas.