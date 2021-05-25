Resident Evil's Nemesis, Leon and Claire infect Dead by Daylight on June 15

Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight, a popular 4 vs. 1 horror game, is known for crossovers with other franchises, including Stranger Things and Silent Hill. To celebrate the game's fifth anniversary, developer Behaviour Interactive secured the pinnacle of video game horror franchises: Resident Evil.

Starting June 15, Dead by Daylight players can play the Resident Evil Chapter, which includes series heroes Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine along with the pursuing superpowered bioweapon, Nemesis. The new content will also include the Raccoon City Police Department as depicted in 2019's Resident Evil 2 Remake. Zombies will also join the fun as AI-controlled enemies for the team of players.

In Dead by Daylight, a team of four players will control the survivors such as Leon and Jill. Each character has their own bonus skills, and the goal is to complete certain tasks to escape the arena alive. One player will control the Killer who has deadly attacks and can track down players, though they tend to be fairly slow and have other weaknesses. Nemesis will have his own unique attacks as seen in Resident Evil 3 including a tentacle attack to grab players. Both Nemesis and the zombies can infect survivors with the T-Virus making them easier to detect when they start getting sick.

Behaviour Interactive didn't provide a price for the Resident Evil Chapter, but previous similar content ranged from $12-$15.

Dead by Daylight is available on PC, Stadia, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS5.