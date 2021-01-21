Capcom

Resident Evil Village should hit the PS5, the Xbox Series X and PCs sometime in 2021, and developer Capcom will reveal the first gameplay and a new trailer for the survival horror game in a Thursday livestream. The presentation is set to take place at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. Friday AEST), and it's embedded below.

We got a brief teaser for the presentation last week, and hopefully Capcom will reveal the game's release date Thursday.

The game is a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7 and returns to that game's first-person perspective. It'll see Ethan Winters exploring a creepy European village. His wife, Mia, and longtime series protagonist, Chris Redfield, also showed up in last June's shocking reveal trailer.

The original game came out on the PlayStation back in 1996, so 2021 marks the series' 25th anniversary. We already know there's a movie coming in September, along with live-action and CGI animated shows hitting Netflix.