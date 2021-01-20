How to Watch: Resident Evil Village gameplay and trailer to be revealed in Thursday showcase

Capcom

Resident Evil Village will hit PS5, Xbox Series X and PC sometime in 2021, and developer Capcom will reveal the first gameplay and a new trailer for the survival horror game in a Thursday livestream. The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. Friday AEST), and it's embedded below.

We got a brief teaser for the presentation last week, and hopefully Capcom will reveal the game's release date Thursday.

The game is a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7 and returns to that game's first person perspective. It'll see Ethan Winters exploring a creepy European village. His wife Mia and longtime protagonist series Chris Redfield also showed up in last June's shocking reveal trailer.

The original game came out on PlayStation back in 1996, so 2021 marks the series' 25th anniversary. We already know there's a movie coming in September, along with live-action and CGI animated shows hitting Netflix.