Capcom releases trailer for team-based Resident Evil game

In the wake of the Resident Evil 2 remake bringing us back to Raccoon City's zombie-infested streets earlier this year, developer Capcom released a teaser trailer for Project Resistance -- the next game in the survival horror series -- on Monday. It shows four characters armed with guns and melee weapons taking on zombies and a Licker, before a shadowy person apparently takes control of a massive Tyrant and comes after them.

"A brand-new team-based survival horror experience is coming," the description reads.

The trailer doesn't show gameplay of the apparent spinoff, but it sounds quite similar to Left 4 Dead or Resident Evil Outbreak.

We'll see how close it is to those games at Capcom's Tokyo Game Show panels on Sept. 12, 13, 14 and 15. The PS4, Xbox One and Steam logos are shown at the bottom of the site, suggesting that it'll be available on current gen systems.

First published Aug. 29 at 4:37 a.m. PT.

Updated at Sept. 10 at 8:20 a.m. PT: Adds trailer.