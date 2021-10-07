Resident Evil movie trailer bids you Welcome to Raccoon City

Sony Pictures

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was revealed in its first trailer Thursday. The movie reboot blends the plots of the first two games in Capcom's iconic series together, and hits US theaters Nov. 24, Australia on Nov. 25 and the UK on Dec. 3.

The original Resident Evil follows members of the elite STARS unit as they investigate a zombie-filled mansion on the outskirts of the titular city, while its sequel focuses on survivors as the undead hordes get into town. The trailer makes it look faithful to those games, with locations, costumes and monsters pulled directly from the source material (set to the tune of 4 Non Blondes' What's Up?).

It features Hannah John-Kamen, whom Marvel fans know from Ant-Man and the Wasp, as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell from The Tomorrow People as Chris Redfield, Game of Thrones' Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Avan Jogia from Zombieland: Double Tap as Leon S. Kennedy.

This is set in a different continuity to the Milla Jovovich live-action Resident Evil movies-- director Johannes Roberts told IGN earlier this year that he wanted to move away from that series' action and "go back to the horror of it all."

In case that wasn't enough Resident Evil, Netflix is working on a live-action TV show and video game Resident Evil Village (which came out earlier this year) is getting downloadable content.