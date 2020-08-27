Netflix Resident Evil show will star Wesker's daughters

Capcom

Netflix confirmed its rumored live action Resident Evil show, which will be "inspired" by Capcom's beloved video game series, with a tweet on Thursday. It'll tell the story of sisters Jade and Billie Wesker over eight one-hour episodes, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot.

"When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything," the company's pop culture-centric NX account wrote.

Fans will know that Albert Wesker was the game series' main villain until 2009's Resident Evil 5, so it's likely a version of this character will figure into the Netflix show in some way.

The show will "tell a brand new story across two timelines," the streaming service said in a release. In the first, Jade and Billie are teenagers who've moved to manufactured corporate town New Raccoon City. They start to become suspicious of the place and think their father is hiding some dark, potentially apocalyptic secrets (he's probably named Albert and is almost certainly a baddy).

The first three games in the series took place in Raccoon City, which was wiped out after unethical pharmaceutical Umbrella's T-virus turned most of its population into zombies and other beasties.

The second timeline takes place years later, as a 30-year-old Jade tries to survive in a world that's been overrun by billions of T-virus monsters. Presumably her sister and dad are dead or united in evil at this point.

The show will be written by Andrew Dabb, who'll also act as showrunner. He's written for CW's Supernatural since 2008, and said Resident Evil is his "favorite game of all time."

"For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before," Dabb said in a release.

From the synopsis, it's pretty clear that the show isn't set in the same universe as the games -- it sounds closer to one from the Paul WS Anderson movies. There's never been any indication that Wesker had daughters in the games, but his son was one of the playable characters in 2012's Resident Evil 6.

It seems like the show is still in early phases, since Netflix didn't mention when filming will begin, who's starring or give a release date.