Resident Evil 3 remake teased in update to second game

The Resident Evil 3 remake was officially revealed with a chilling trailer during Sony's State of Play livestream last Tuesday. It'll be out on PS4, Xbox One and PC April 3, 2020, and Capcom updated this year's Resident Evil 2 remake with a taster to get us excited.

The trailer fakes us out by showing footage from the second game's remake, then rolling back the clock to reflect that Resident Evil 3 actually takes place 24 hours before those events (because every franchise needs to have a slightly confusing timeline). We see through Jill Valentine's eyes as deadly bioweapon Nemesis stalks her from the halls of a burning building to the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City.

Despite the initial first-person viewpoint in the trailer mirroring Resident Evil 7, the game will be third-person like the remake of 2, developer Capcom said in a release.

Capcom

The original version of Resident Evil 3 came out on Sony PlayStation in 1999. Nemesis might sound a bit like the Tyrant that lumbered after you in Resident Evil 2, but one major difference is that Nemesis runs faster than Jill's fellow Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS) members. He occasionally carries a rocket launcher and has some icky, icky tentacles that can infect people with a deadly virus... an element that's hinted at in the trailer.

Jill (the Master of Unlocking and a survivor of the first Resident Evil) teams up with amiable mercenary Carlos Oliveira as she tries to dodge Nemesis and escape the city.

Capcom updated the Resident Evil 2 remake to tie the games together -- a new achievement (or trophy, if you're a PS4 player) called "Chasing Jill" showed up sometime Tuesday. You get it by reading "a letter left behind by Jill" -- that can be found in Kendo's gun shop about halfway through Leon Kennedy's stories. It's pretty innocuous, but it's embedded below if you're curious.

The developer also released a free demo that lets you play the first section of Resident Evil 2. Since the game has been out for nearly a year, that might not seem too exciting... until you hear the growling sound effect outside the Raccoon Police Department.

NEMESIS IS IN THE RE2 RPD DEMO! pic.twitter.com/ao6bcW9sMz — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) December 13, 2019

"STARSSSS" indeed. Leon is fortunate that Nemesis isn't on his tail.

Along with Resident Evil 3, you'll get co-op multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance, an intense four-versus-one survival game that had a public beta test earlier this year. One player is the Mastermind, who can tweak the environment and use a deck of cards to place monsters and traps, as well as taking direct control over more dangerous bioweapons like the mutated William Birkin and Tyrant.

On the other side, four Survivors have to work together, using various weapons and unique special abilities to escape before the time runs out.

If you preorder, you'll get an exclusive Classic Costume Pack that includes Jill's original (less practical) costume and Carlos' original (less messy) hairstyle, so you can party like it's 1999.

And if you absolutely love spending money, the US Collector's Edition costs $180. It includes the physical game, a statue of Jill, an artbook, a double-sided poster featuring a map of Raccoon City and a digital soundtrack.

Originally published Dec. 10, 6:20 a.m. PT.

Updates, 7:25 a.m.: Adds more detail; Dec. 11: Includes achievement info. Dec 12: Added console update info.