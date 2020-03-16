If you've been chomping at the bit to try out the Resident Evil 3 remake, you don't have long to wait. Capcom revealed on Tuesday that a demo will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on Thursday, March 19.
The "Raccoon City Demo" will be available at midnight eastern time Thursday for Xbox One players, and 1 p.m. ET on PS4 and PC , Capcom said in a release. If you beat it, you'll see a new trailer, and there
The developer also said an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance kicks off March 27. The multiplayer game comes with the Resident Evil 3 remake,, and they're both out April 3.
Discuss: Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo on Thursday
