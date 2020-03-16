CNET también está disponible en español.

Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo on Thursday

Capcom is releasing its taster on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

You can check out Resident Evil 3's zombie hordes on Thursday.

 Capcom

If you've been chomping at the bit to try out the Resident Evil 3 remake, you don't have long to wait. Capcom revealed on Tuesday that a demo will hit PS4, Xbox One and PC on Thursday, March 19. 

The "Raccoon City Demo" will be available at midnight eastern time Thursday for Xbox One players, and 1 p.m. ET on PS4 and PC , Capcom said in a release. If you beat it, you'll see a new trailer, and there 

The developer also said an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance kicks off March 27. The multiplayer game comes with the Resident Evil 3 remake,, and they're both out April 3.