Reserve the Galaxy Note 9 right now

Samsung's next big phone, literally, is most likely the Galaxy Note 9 and it's expected to be announced on August 9th at an event in New York. But there's no need to wait until then to claim one. You can reserve the newest Galaxy phone right now.

As reported by Droid Life, you can use the Shop Samsung app to reserve the phone now and have it delivered by August 24. This reservation is technically not a pre-order, but that also means you don't have to buy it if you change your mind.

The Shop Samsung app also shows a trade-in program that offers up to $450 off the future Galaxy phone, but sadly it doesn't list price, storage options or colors.

We noticed the reservation worked on the Android version of the Shop Samsung app and not the iOS one. To catch up on everything we expect for the Galaxy Note 9, you can read CNET's rumor roundup here.