Researchers say critical infrastructure software had flaws that could have caused power outages

Researchers from network security company Tenable discovered security flaws with two popular softwares used in critical infrastructure around the world that can control manufacturing, power plants, water systems and solar power facilities.

The vulnerabilities would have given potential hackers complete access to industrial controls, remotely allowing them to shut down plants in a worst case scenario, said David Cole, Tenable's chief product officer. The flaw also opens up the floodgate for attackers to move throughout the entire network, crippling not only the machine it infected, but every device it's connected to.

The flaws affected software from Schneider Electric, a France-based company that develops digital tools for critical infrastructure. The company's software is used in critical infrastructure around the world, with high demand in China, Australia, the US and western Europe, according to its investor relations notes.

Hacks against critical infrastructure carry more weight than typical cyberattacks, considering that the effects can result in blackouts and potential life-or-death scenarios as more hospitals and cities depend more on technology. In March, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued a warning that Russian hackers have been attempting to hijack US electric grids since March 2016, targeting energy, water, nuclear and manufacturing companies.

Critical infrastructure has become a major target for hackers looking to cause damage, and the vulnerabilities that Tenable discovered could have allowed for a cyberattack on a massive scale.

"They could reprogram the devices in a way that could create safety hazards," Cole said. "That could lead to any number of things, from safety issues to availability issues and even espionage."

The vulnerabilities were hidden in InduSoft Web Studio and InTouch Machine Edition, both of which are software that help run critical infrastructure run smoothly. The softwares help people program the machines and tell the equipment how to run.

The issue was that the software could fall victim to a carefully coded vulnerability, with malware packed in that could run remotely. That means that an attacker wouldn't need to be near the industrial controls to carry out an attack.

"If they knew someone was programming a logic controller that was from Schneider, it would allow them to take over the machine and potentially interfere with the industrial system," Cole said.

Schneider Electric released patches for these issues on April 6, and urged managers to update their systems. The company considered the issues as a critical vulnerability.

Schneider did not respond in time to a request for comment.

It's unclear to tell how many systems using the software have updated Schneider Electric's patches released a month ago. Researchers from Tenable said they haven't seen this vulnerability being used in cyberattacks, but there's also no way to tell unless victims announce it.

Unlike most critical infrastructure systems, however, these vulnerabilities are much easier to patch, Cole said. Patching can often be an issue because factories and power plants don't have the time to shut down their system to apply security patches.

That's not the case for these vulnerabilities, Cole said.

"We're talking about a Windows device, so it should be pretty readily updateable," he said.

