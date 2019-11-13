Enlarge Image Mac's Mission

Narwhal is a little different from the other puppies. He has a perfect little tail growing out of the middle of his forehead, which is the opposite end from where dogs usually have their tails.

Mac's Mission, a dog-rescue group in Missouri, took little Narwhal in this month after finding him out in the cold with another, older dog. The pint-sized pup had a foot injury. "So far the tail in his forehead does not wag that we have seen," the rescuers reported in a Facebook update.

Mac's Mission focuses on special-needs dogs that are dealing with birth defects, injuries or the effects of abuse.

The group took "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" to the vet on Tuesday for an X-ray look. "The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the coolest puppy ever," Mac's Mission said.

The vet said there was no need for the tiny tail to be removed at this time. The spare appendage doesn't bother the dog or slow him down, as evidenced by a video of him engaging in playtime on Wednesday.

Mac's Mission suspects the other dog found with Narhwal could be the pup's pop, which might mean Narwhal is some sort of dachshund mix.

Our Narwhal magical unicorn puppy has had so many great people checking in on him this morning. Here is what his normal routine is: being a puppy. BOL!! Love, MacKeeperOfTheUnicorns Posted by Mac the pitbull on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

In case you were wondering, the video proves Narwhal also has a perfectly normal waggy tail extending out from his rear. Double the love.

Next up for Narwhal is neutering and vaccinations. Mac's Mission said it will keep fans posted on Narwhal's future endeavors and whether or not he'll be available for adoption.