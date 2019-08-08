YouTube

After Twitter temporarily locked down the account of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) Thursday, a string of leading Republican campaign committees announced an advertising spend boycott against the social media platform. McConnell's account was locked when his campaign team posted a video of protesters taken outside his Louisville, Kentucky, home Monday.

Twitter's blanket policy bans videos that include violent threats, even from those who receive such threats. The video in question, which also aired on Fox News, featured protest chants calling McConnell "murder turtle," and shouts from the crowd inciting violence against him.

Twitter told CNET in a statement that McConnell's account was locked because the video he tweeted out "violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety."

McConnell's Twitter account has since been restored, and he was back to tweeting on Thursday.

Following similar tweets from the House and Senate GOP campaign organizations, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) has now joined the ad-spend stand-off.

"I have directed the @nrcc to immediately halt all spending with @Twitter until they correct their inexcusable targeting of @Team_Mitch. We will stand firmly with our friends against anti-conservative bias," NRCC director Parker Hamilton Poling tweeted Thursday.

The escalating tensions between Twitter and conservative members of the GOP are consistent with previous accusations of bias from the Republican Party levelled at Silicon Valley giants. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump accused Google without evidence of anticonservative bias in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Trump alleged that Google is trying to "illegally subvert" the next election. "All very illegal," he tweeted. "We are watching Google very closely!"