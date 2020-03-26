If only the coronavirus outbreak could be dodged this easily. On Wednesday, Deion Broxton, a reporter for KTVM-TV in Butte, Montana, was reporting a story from Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a herd of bison heading his way. Broxton side-eyed the giant creatures for a moment, muttering, "Oh, my god, oh, my god," and then decided to exit the stage immediately. "Oh, no, I ain't messing with you," Broxton said, before quickly walking off camera, a smart and self-protective move that turned the brief video instantly viral.

As of Thursday, the video he tweeted out showing the encounter has been viewed more than 7.9 million times. "There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at YellowstoneNPS today!" he wrote.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

Broxton also tweeted out a video of the bison, writing, "Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol."

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

Yellowstone National Park's official Twitter account praised the reporter. "A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife!" a spokesperson for the park said in a tweet. "Thanks, Deion, for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action!" (The Yellowstone Pledge urges travelers to give the park's wildlife room and follow other simple rules for staying safe.)

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action! https://t.co/A3h75AACeV https://t.co/YyZj7eK6gd — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

Broxton's wariness and quick exit inspired the meme-makers of the world, who perhaps needed a distraction more than ever due to the coronavirus outbreak. People captioned Broxton's video with all kinds of different themes.

"When I see someone cough in the grocery store," wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, "When that one co-worker starts coming your way to interrupt your conversation."

When I see someone cough in the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/7QX7DjBP2m — C-Recks (@lyric2go) March 25, 2020

When that one coworker starts coming your way to interrupt your conversation pic.twitter.com/pqlleaGlhe — PrimaDonna🇬🇭♒ (@BeamBunnyUp) March 25, 2020

When someone from ya past tries to come back in ya life and mess up all the good things you’ve been doing https://t.co/0xNVLueGVA — Naeem (@YuFoundNemo) March 26, 2020

When you see April 2020 is coming next. pic.twitter.com/mFiaHDD7Fe — Red is Not a Flavor (@RedIsNotAFlavor) March 26, 2020

Lmao "oh no I'm not messin witchu.."



Them messin witchu- pic.twitter.com/cnIqwrkffb — Cautious RAGE wolf! 😷🤬🐺 (@BigZtehwuff) March 26, 2020

That's the correct social distancing protocol at all times for wildlife. GTFO. — Sick of Cold Cipher (@snarkylicious) March 25, 2020

1. smart



2. thank you for offering yourself up as a new meme in our time of need 💜💜💜 — Amy "Social Distancing" Hoy (@amyhoy) March 25, 2020

Even former pro athlete Deion Sanders jumped in, tweeting, "I don't blame u namesake! Somebody has to tell the story."

I don’t blame u namesake! Somebody has to tell the story. 😂😂 https://t.co/Bjt8uiXFUB — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 26, 2020

In an interview for his alma mater, Maryland's Towson University, Broxton said "nothing could prepare a guy who grew up in Baltimore to deal with the wildlife in Montana. I'm used to rats, not bison."