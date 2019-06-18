A Game of Thrones spin-off prequel has just started filming, claim reports

HBO

Game of Thrones (and our watch) has ended, but we all knew that would be the actual finale, right? You don't just turn the lights out on one of the most successful TV shows ever made. You milk that cash cow until the heat death of the sun.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that shooting for the Game of Thrones prequel, set thousands of years before the events of the original show, has already begun in Ireland -- a familiar location for the show.

In an email sent to CNET, HBO stated it had "not confirmed production. They are speculating based on other reports."

What do we know about the show so far? Quite a lot! We know that Naomi Watts has been cast, and plays a "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." Other announced cast members include Jamie Campbell Bower (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia) and Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire). We know significantly less about the roles these characters will play.

Fans furious about D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's treatment of season 8 will be glad to hear the pair aren't writing the prequel, just executive producing. Jane Goldman, behind movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service will be penning the script.