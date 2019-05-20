Report says DOJ may try to block T-Mobile/Sprint deal

The US Department of Justice may try to put the kibosh on T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Unnamed sources close to the DOJ told Bloomberg the agency isn't satisfied with concessions that were offered to get the deal done because they don't go far enough to resolve antitrust concerns. T-Mobile agreed to include build-out requirements to ensure 5G deployment in rural communities, a promise to offer a wireless home broadband solution that could be a wireline substitute, and the divestiture of the prepaid brand Boost Mobile.
The company didn't agree to any conditions that would result in the divestiture of wireless spectrum nor did the companies agree to conditions around its wholesale business or roaming arrangements with rural carriers, which were concerns that had been raised by critics of the deal.
The news comes just hours after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he was giving the deal his blessing, because it would help further the agencies two main objectives: closing the digital divide in rural America and advancing the US leadership in 5G.
