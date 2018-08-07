Report: Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders join Spider-Man sequel

Marvel

(Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead.)

Samuel L. Jackson is ready to swing with Spidey. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel universe, will star in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to a report by Vulture.

Cobie Smulders, who plays Fury's pal Maria Hill, will join Jackson in the sequel, Vulture also reports. Sony had no comment on the report.

Those who saw Avengers: Infinity War (everyone reading this, probably) already know that Spidey, Fury, and Hill were among those dissolved and presumably killed by Thanos as the supervillain "rebalanced" the universe and destroyed half its population. Spider-Man's death was especially poignant, as the teen was gazing at mentor Tony Stark as he faded out.

But Spidey has to come back somehow, because the sequel has been in the works for some time now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will come out about two months after the mysterious Avengers 4, which many feel will restore some (many? all?) of the lives taken by Thanos.

The casting of Jackson and Smulders, if confirmed, would seem to lend strength to that theory. (And who are we kidding -- Marvel can't let everyone they killed off stay dead.)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for a July 2019 release.