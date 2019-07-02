Dish and T-Mobile reach divestiture deal, but DOJ still needs to sign off, report says

Josh Miller/CNET

Dish Network may have saved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint.

According to CNBC, Dish and T-Mobile have reached a deal on the assets T-Mobile would be divesting as part of its planned $26.5 billion merger with Sprint. The deal, the report notes, is pending Department of Justice approval.

The DOJ has been looking at Dish as a potential fourth carrier in the wake of the merger, an answer to concerns that the US cellular market would be less competitive with just AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile as national players. Last month attorneys general from 13 states, plus the District of Columbia, filed or joined a multistate lawsuit to block the deal, arguing that competition will suffer if the US market shrinks from four major wireless carriers to three.

Specifics of what Dish would be buying aren't yet known. CNBC says the companies hope to reach a formal agreement next week.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment. Dish declined to comment.