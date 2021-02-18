Report: Biden to order review of semiconductor supply chain

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

The Biden administration is set to launch a comprehensive review of critical supply chains, including semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, rare-earth metals and medical supplies.

As reported by CNBC, a draft of an executive order explains that the White House plans to take a close look at the, "resiliency and capacity of the American manufacturing supply chains and defense industrial base to support national security [and] emergency preparedness."

The move likely signals a strategic re-evaluation of American dependence on foreign trade, particularly with China. As a candidate on the campaign trail in 2020, President Biden noted that the US was in need of, "new rules" and "new processes" to dictate trade relationships with foreign countries. In its first month, the Biden administration has maintained that the US is looking to counter Chinese military expansionism and human rights abuses.

The effort would also echo the Obama administration, which launched a semiconductor study group comprised of industry veterans under the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to examine supply chain issues in 2016.

"Some countries that are important in this domain are subsidizing their domestic semiconductor industry or requiring implicit transfer of technology and intellectual property in exchange for market access," said the Obama administration in a statement at the time.

That uneasiness with foreign leverage over access to semiconductors and other critical supply chains continued into the Trump administration, which saw fit to impose steep tariffs on Chinese trade. In 2020, the administration sent a letter to US companies instructing them to seek a license before exporting certain goods to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China's largest chipmaker.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNBC notes that the text of the unfinalized executive order could ultimately vary from the current draft.