'AmazonFresh Pickup' stores reportedly coming to Seattle

Enlarge Image Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections / GeekWire

Amazon may be working on a new retail concept that will let customers swing by to pick up online grocery orders.



Sifting through permit documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, tech site GeekWire reports to have come across a planned concept for "AmazonFresh Pickup" retail locations in Seattle's Ballard and SoDo neighborhoods.

The permit filings reportedly include proposed retail signage with telling phrases like "Shop online. Pick up here," and "Relax while we load your groceries for you." GeekWire also said it spotted a film crew at the SoDo location, potentially there to film a promotional video for the concept.

Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.

There's reason for skepticism that this is anything more than a test run for the online mega-retailer, but it's an interesting development nonetheless.