Rent an Amazon movie for 99 cents

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Photo by Amazon

Let's keep it simple today, shall we? A movie rental for a buck. Bam.

Specifically, Amazon will let you rent any movie for 99 cents, though you do have to follow a few steps to get it. (There's a similar offer from Google Play -- more on that below.)

For starters, hit up that link and browse the listings, or use the search box at the top of that page. Apparently some 50,000 titles are available as part of this promotion. If you're looking for a recommendation, I'll echo one from a couple weeks ago: I genuinely enjoyed "Captain Fantastic."

Next, on the right side of the movie page, under the Rent and Buy buttons, click More Purchase Options. At the bottom of the pop-up that appears, click Redeem a gift card or promotion code.

Enter the code MOVIE99 and click Apply. (If it doesn't work, it's probably because you already used it. This code can be redeemed only once per account.)

Now click the Rent Movie option. Although it will still show the regular rental price, Amazon says the discount will be applied to the purchase (and you can check your order history to make sure it was).

The promotion is good through Jan. 23, meaning you need to score your 99-cent rental by that date. (From there I believe you've got 30 days to actually start watching the rental.)

A few weeks ago I mentioned a similar offering from Google Play, though there was a bit of confusion over how to get it. Basically, head to the Google Play home page and scroll through the big offers banner up top. You should see one for a 99-cent movie rental. If not, it's likely because you already used it. (The deal has been running since the later part of December.)

Poke around and you may also find 75 percent off a single TV episode, which for most of them would result in a price of just 50 cents. (If your brain is up to it, I recommend "Mr. Robot"!)

So! Who's watching what?

Enlarge Image Photo by Veho

Bonus deal: Interested in time-lapse photography? Specifically panoramic and 360-degree time-lapse photography? Here's a cool tool for cheap: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Veho Muvi X-Lapse rotating camera mount for $9.99, with free shipping for Prime members. (Note that shipping is expected to take 2-4 weeks.)

Compatible with most cameras and phones, the Muvi lets you capture panoramic pictures ranging from 90 to 360 degrees. The reviews are mixed, but, hey, 10 bucks!

Bonus deal No. 2: Calling all parents! If you're looking for a new movie for the young'uns, Google Play is offering "Bunyan & Babe" for free. I don't know a thing about this new release, except that the DVD would cost you $11.99 -- and doesn't even ship until March.

In case the title didn't make it clear, the movie is about Paul Bunyan and his famous ox and stars the vocal talents of Kelsey Grammer, John Goodman and Jeff Foxworthy.