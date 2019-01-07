Remo+ has three new security cameras at CES 2019

Remo+, maker of smart home security cameras, has not one, but three new smart cameras at CES 2019 -- the RemoBell W, the RemoBell S and the DoorCam 2.
The RemoBell W and the RemoBell S have traditional smart doorbell designs. They replace existing hardwired buzzers and have HD live streaming, two-way talk, motion detection and more.
The DoorCam 2 is the second-gen version of the Remo+ DoorCam. Like the first-gen DoorCam, this model fits over your door -- rather than being mounted to a wall or doorframe. It's powered by three D batteries so you don't have to worry about hardwiring.
