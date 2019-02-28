Remixed Game of Thrones posters put Kanye, Walter White on throne

HBO/Twitter

Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones?

We won't find out until the show returns for its eighth and final season on April 14. But new character posters released Thursday by the Game of Thrones Twitter account show what major characters would look like sitting on that chair forged in dragon fire and made from the swords of the vanquished.

Comfy.

But should it be Jon Snow? Daenerys? Cersei? Or even the Night King?

Using the hashtag #ForTheThrone, Twitter users had their own thoughts on who should rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Don Draper's shot is the best. Well, the best use of Photoshop.

Another deserving party: Breaking Bad's Walter White, aka Heisenberg.

We all know who deserves the Throne.

#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/pkXooEXzll — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 28, 2019

Daenerys wins for the entirely legitimate reason that her poster makes the...

Sometimes, the glove fits the supreme leader of the Army of the Dead whether you like it or not.

But why does the night king look the best on the throne #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/MTlI4GICxH — ام هریره‌‌‌. (@umhuraira) February 28, 2019

Some think Kanye and Jay-Z would make flawless king material.

But I'd choose Ghost hands down.

Game of Thrones storms HBO April 14.