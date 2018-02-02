Reminder: Apple's HomePod only plays nice with Apple devices

In anticipation of next Friday's release of the Apple HomePod speaker, Apple has updated some of the tech specs listed for the product on its website. The list of "Audio Sources" confirms that the HomePod sits very comfortably inside Apple's walled garden of apps and services, and isn't as friendly to outside sources as other smart home speakers.

Apple lists the supported audio sources for the HomePod as:

Apple Music



iTunes Music Purchases



iCloud Music Library with an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription



Beats 1 Live Radio



Podcasts



AirPlay other content to HomePod from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac



The key here is that, as we discovered during an early listening session, while the HomePod has Bluetooth 5.0 built in, it can't be used for music streaming. You'll need an Apple device that supports AirPlay to remotely play Spotify or other music sources (you also need an Apple device for the initial setup as well). Those other sources also won't have voice control support via the HomePod.

