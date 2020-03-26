Netflix

Spring has sprung, but if you've been practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, you might not have even noticed. With many of us cooped up in our homes and separated from our friends and family, it can be a very bleak time. Which is why some families have found a way to bring a little magic back into their lives: holiday magic, that is.

Last weekend the Hallmark channel ran a Christmas movie marathon to help brighten folks' spirits up. And Hallmark is doubling down on the joy by running a second holiday movie marathon this weekend as well (aptly called We Need a Little Christmas). Some folks are really getting back into the holiday spirit and reportedly even turning their Christmas lights back on and redecorating.

Lucky for us, Netflix released a ton of delightful Christmas original films and series in 2019. So if you haven't yet watched the the long awaited conclusion to the The Christmas Prince trilogy, A Royal Baby, here's your chance.

Kristin Davis plays a mother who plans a romantic trip to Africa with her husband after their son heads away to college. Unfortunately for her, her husband opts for a divorce instead. Obviously Davis decides to go to Africa anyway, presumably to Eat Pray Love her impending divorce blues away. And given that it's a holiday movie, the odds seem astronomically high that she's going to fall in love with Rob Lowe, who plays her pilot on her leg to Zambia. Also Netflix assures us there are baby elephants.

Snowstorm on Christmas Eve? Check. High school seniors? Check. An important party to attend and a stolen keg? Check. If this isn't Christmas Superbad meets every John Hughes film ever, I'll be highly disappointed. Kiernan Shipka will hopefully be playing some sort of blonde Molly Ringwald.

This animated original comes from Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos and features a fantastic cast of voice actors including Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons. It's also about a postal employee, but I'm going to give it the benefit of the doubt that it's jam-packed with Christmas magic.

Vanessa Hudgens becomes friends with a medieval knight who ends up in present-day Ohio. I'm assuming this is going to be a Christmas-version of Kate & Leopold, which I'm totally OK with. Plus Emmanuelle Chriqui co-stars and the tween girl in me is very excited to see if she's still as beautiful as she was in Snow Day.

A radio DJ widower and father of four loses his job right before Christmas, because apparently they live in a world full of heartless monster humans. Odds are high this is going to be the biggest tearjerker on the list.

If you haven't seen A Christmas Prince or the sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, stop what you're doing and immediately go watch them. The films focus on Amber, a journalist who openly lies to the foreign leaders of the fictional country Aldovia (which I'm pretty sure would be illegal? But Netflix doesn't seem too concerned with how laws work in Aldovia) and winds up marrying their prince. In the second movie, they get married. This time they're having a baby. Sorry for the spoilers.

The politest, loveliest and most delightfully British show in the competitive cooking scene is blessing us with another holiday season. It's hard to say what I'm most excited about, but it'll probably be co-host Noel Fielding's amazing outfits. (The rainbow sweater in the promo image is everything.) Can't wait till Nov. 8 for your British Baking fix? Don't sweat. The current season is still streaming new episodes every Friday.

What a beautiful "disaster" of a show. I cannot wait for Nicole Byer's Christmas themed jokes and all the nightmarish looking Santas in store for us. Plus this season has a slew of hilarious celebrity judges, from Maya Rudolph to Jason Mantzoukas.

Dennis Quaid is playing a character named Don Quinn. I'm not even going to tell you what the plot's about. I just want you to spend the rest of your day wondering if he was offered the role because it's so similar to his own name, if Quaid had Netflix change the character's name to one more similar to his, or if it's a total coincidence. When I finally get a chance to see Merry Happy Whatever, I expect to spend the entire duration of the movie debating this very important question. Netflix also claims the character strongly believes "there's the Quinn way... and the wrong way." What does it all mean? Please feel free to tweet me your conspiracy theories now.

A Christmas-themed season of Sugar Rush? Yes please! Netflix has made sure we'll have plenty of cooking shows to watch this holiday season, and I'm here for it. This season features a number of guest judges, including Tiffani Thiessen and Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis.

A show about magic featuring an episode on Santa Claus? Apparently Justin Willman is going to teach kids about the magic of giving. I'm all for gently tricking children into being better human beings.

Netflix claims this is Christmas related. Maybe there's a Christmas episode? Apparently the show starts off on Christmas Day. (Assuming they celebrate Christmas in space. Please tell me Santa will be in a spaceship.) On the upside, fans of the first season will get to binge-watch the new season on Christmas Eve.

