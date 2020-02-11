Relieve those sore muscles: The Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massager is $50 off

Hyperice

In the old days, you'd recover from a strenuous workout by fighting a bear, or so my father insists. In these more modern times, we have high-tech tools for reducing muscle soreness as well as mitigating chronic pain. Percussive therapy massage guns, first popularized by Theragun, are wildly in demand. That's why I'm jazzed to have stumbled across a fairly rare discount on the highly regarded Hypervolt Plus. From now through March 8, you can get the Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Device for $399. That's $50 off the usual price of $449.

The Hypervolt Plus is the second-generation Hyperice percussive massager, and rivals the slightly better-known Theragun in effectiveness. Despite being quite forceful thanks to a 90-watt high-torque motor, it's notably quiet, so it's not annoying to use -- to yourself or others. It's cordless, of course, and the lithium-ion battery gives you about two hours per charge. It comes with three head attachments and has five speed and power settings.

If the Hypervolt is still a bit too spendy even with this discount, you've got some other options. Be sure to check out our roundup of CNET's best massage guns of 2020, which includes models priced as low as $120.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch this robotic massage therapist in action

