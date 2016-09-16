Relief! iPhone 7 doesn't bend

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image JerryRigEverything/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

You may or may not have secured your iPhone 7 on Friday morning.

You may or may not have been wise enough not to order one at all.

One thing, though, remains in the back of Apple owners' minds: Will it bend?

It seems only yesterday that we enjoyed Bendgate.

This was the frightening crisis that emerged after a wise person on YouTube showed that iPhone 6 Plus is a touch flexible.

There was a gnashing of teeth and a stiffening of buttocks.

Perhaps the first bend test of iPhone 7, however, shows that the new Apple phone stands firm.

Posted to YouTube by JerryRigEverything, this video shows the phone being scratched, burned and even bent.

It seems to stand up to each test rather well.

This was the matte black version, not the jet black. Apple has already admitted the latter is susceptible to scratching. The fine print on its spec page reads: "Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use."

The matte version, though, is more scratch-resistant.

As for the bend test, there appears to be little give at all.

The waterproofing adhesive between the screen and the body of the phone does appear to tear as the tester does all he can to create Bendgate 2.

You must decide, though, if this is a good or a bad thing.

The same precaution that was wise for the last iPhone -- or for any phone -- is surely relevant with the iPhone 7.

Just don't put it in your back pocket and sit on it.

Is that really so difficult?