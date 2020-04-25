Relax with a massage: Get this neck and shoulder massager for just $30

Naipo

Now's a good time to have muscle pain. Wait, that came out wrong. What I mean to say is that these days, there are all sorts of devices available to help ease your muscle pain -- from percussive massage guns to electrical nerve stimulation to traditional heat and kneading. If you could use some neck and shoulder relief, here's a good deal: Right now, you can get the with discount code NAIPO425. That's 33% off the regular price of $45.

The Naipo massager wraps around your neck and lays on your shoulders, like a personal neck cushion, and has a set of controls easily accessed on one of the shoulders. It features eight rotation nodes that can be programmed to deliver Shiatsu & deep tissue massages at three adjustable intensity levels; it also includes an integrated heater. All massage sessions run for 15 minutes and then the massager shuts off automatically for safety. It's also portable -- the built-in battery can be rechaged with the included AC adapter or car adapter.

