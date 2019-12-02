CNET también está disponible en español.

REI Cyber Monday sale: Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on camping equipment, winter wears, water bottles, and even more outdoor gear. Bonus extra 25% off one REI Outlet item.

reideals.png
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen
This story is part of Cyber Monday 2019, our roundup of the best deals on today's tech.

REI was closed during Black Friday this year to raise climate change awareness and now they're calling on all outdoor fans to make an impact and participate in their #OptOutside nationwide cleanup challenge starting in Dec.

To properly equip yourself for the cleanup REI is also having their biggest sale this week starting with Cyber Monday with 50 percent off online and in store purchases and additional 25 percent off one outlet item with code CYBERDEAL19. We've gathered some of the best deals on our favorite gears (including the convenient DIY Cleanup Kit) below, take a look and stock up for your next adventure!

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket - Men: $100 (reg. $179)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Made from recycled fleece for warmth, comfort and durability, The North Face Denali 2 men's fleece jacket works well on the trail or in the city.

See at REI Outlet

The North Face Osito 2 Fleece Jacket - Women: $55 (reg. $99)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

The North Face Osito 2 fleece jacket offers a tailored waist, oversized collar and comfortable stretch cuffs for cool-weather walks or hikes.

See at REI Outlet

Opt To Act DIY Cleanup Kit: $8
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Get the REI cleanup kit with reusuable work gloves, mesh bag, and Opt To Act bandana and make an impact in your neighborhood.

See at REI

Hydro Flask REI Co-op Pray for Snow Wide-Mouth Water Bottle - 24 fl. oz.: $22 (Reg. $43)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Keep your coffee, tea or soup hot for hours on those snowy days with fresh powder.

See at REI

REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack - Women's: $24 (reg. $119)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Strong and comfortable, the roomy women's REI Co-op Trail 40 is ideal for day hikes, overnights and travel.

See at REI

Merrell Trail Glove 4 Trail-Running Shoes - Men: $50 (reg. $100)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Mimic the feeling of running barefoot while still providing subtle protection on light trails.

See at REI

Gerber ComplEAT Tool: $20 (reg. $30)
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Cook, eat, clean and get back on the trail with this compact Gerber kit.

See at REI