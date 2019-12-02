REI Cyber Monday sale: Up to 50% off

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

Cyber Monday 2019

REI was closed during Black Friday this year to raise climate change awareness and now they're calling on all outdoor fans to make an impact and participate in their #OptOutside nationwide cleanup challenge starting in Dec.

To properly equip yourself for the cleanup REI is also having their biggest sale this week starting with Cyber Monday with 50 percent off online and in store purchases and additional 25 percent off one outlet item with code CYBERDEAL19. We've gathered some of the best deals on our favorite gears (including the convenient DIY Cleanup Kit) below, take a look and stock up for your next adventure!

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen Made from recycled fleece for warmth, comfort and durability, The North Face Denali 2 men's fleece jacket works well on the trail or in the city.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen The North Face Osito 2 fleece jacket offers a tailored waist, oversized collar and comfortable stretch cuffs for cool-weather walks or hikes.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen Get the REI cleanup kit with reusuable work gloves, mesh bag, and Opt To Act bandana and make an impact in your neighborhood.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen Keep your coffee, tea or soup hot for hours on those snowy days with fresh powder.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen Strong and comfortable, the roomy women's REI Co-op Trail 40 is ideal for day hikes, overnights and travel.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen Mimic the feeling of running barefoot while still providing subtle protection on light trails.