Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are Reportedly Hosting the Oscars

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

According to a THR report, the 94th Academy Awards will have not just one host, but three.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are all currently slated to host the Oscars this year. The hosts are set to be officially announced on Good Morning America this coming Tuesday.

It's been a while since the Oscars have had a host. Jimmy Kimmel last hosted in 2018. Kevin Hart was set to host in 2019, before stepping down in the midst of a Twitter controversy over the use of homophobic language. Since then, the Oscars has gone hostless.

The Oscars takes place Mar. 27 this year. You can find out where to stream all the nominated movies here.