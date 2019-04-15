Reggie Fils-Aime launches Twitter account on his last day at Nintendo

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

As retiring president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime says goodbye to Nintendo of America on Monday, he's offered up a new way for fans to keep in touch: via his new personal Twitter account.

Fils-Aime's first tweet from the account features a picture of the Reggie doll from Nintendo's E3 2014 presentation, according to GameSpot, carrying a sign with his Twitter handle on it.

"Hi Twitter community," reads the tweet, which had nearly 100,000 likes in the first five hours. At the time of publication, Fils-Aime's account had almost 200,000 followers.

Fils-Aime also shared an image of him sitting at a table, which reads: "Thank you all for the warm welcome to Twitter. I am packing up my office ... lots of memories here."

His third tweet features an image of his badge from 2004's E3, with text reading: "The legend started here."

Fils-Aime began working at Nintendo of America in 2003 as executive vice president of sales and marketing, before becoming president and COO in 2006. The company announced his retirement in February. Doug Bowser, formerly Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing, will become the company's new president.