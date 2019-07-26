Regal Cinemas debuts unlimited movie subscription service

Getty Images

Regal Cinemas unveiled a movie plan to compete with the likes of AMC Stubs A-List. The company's Regal Unlimited subscription lets customers watch as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want, with no blackout dates. The potential launch of the service was reported earlier this month.

Subscribers will have to commit to an annual plan. They'll get advance tickets and a 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as a free large popcorn and soft drink on their birthday.

The service offers three tiers of pricing. The first, which costs $18 a month plus tax, lets subscribers watch unlimited standard format movies at over 200 Regal theaters throughout the country. The next tier, Regal Unlimited Plus, costs $21 a month plus tax and lets customers watch at more than 400 theaters. The top tier, Regal Unlimited All Access, costs $23.50 a month plus tax and provides access to all of the more than 550 Regal theaters across the country.

Customers have to pay an additional $1.50 to $3 per ticket for movies in theaters not included in their plan. There's also a surcharge for premium seating and upgrades such as IMAX, 3D and 4DX.

To join, download the Regal app (free on Android and iOS). Then click on any Regal Unlimited banner and follow the instructions.

Regal's subscription service enters a market previously dominated by MoviePass, which killed off its unlimited plan last year. MoviePass brought back its $9.95 unlimited movie plan in March, albeit with restrictions, before suspending its service indefinitely earlier this month. AMC's Stubs A-List provides subscribers three tickets per week for around $20 a month.