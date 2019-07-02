Regal Cinemas reportedly launching unlimited movie subscription service

Getty Images

Regal Cinemas is preparing to roll out an unlimited movie ticket subscription service in the US at the end of the month, according to a Monday report.

The details are still being worked out, but the service will have three tiers of pricing: $18, $21 and $24 a month, according to Deadline. That monthly price will reportedly vary based on theater location. The top tier will offer access to any Regal theater, and the lowest tier provides access to around half of Regal's theaters, according to the report. If someone with a lower tier subscription goes to a theater not included in their plan, they may have to pay a surcharge of around $2 to $3 a ticket.

Subscribers will reportedly have to buy a full year in advance. They'll also get 10% off on concessions for each subscription tier, according to Deadline.

It's not clear if premium options like Imax, Dolby 3D and Dbox will be part of the subscription. People could potentially be charged to upgrade to those premium tickets, but the details haven't been figured out yet.

Regal's subscription service would enter a market previously dominated by the likes of MoviePass, which killed off its unlimited plan last year. The company brought back its $9.95 unlimited movie plan in March, albeit with restrictions on movie and theater choice based on "excessive individual usage." AMC also offers Stubs A-List subscribers three tickets per week for around $20 a month.

Cineworld, Regal's parent company, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.