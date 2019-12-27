Sarah Tew/CNET

The audiophile folks here at CNET have mad love for the Beats Powerbeats Pro true-wireless sport earphones, but the $250 price tag? Not so much with the love. During the run-up to Black Friday, they dipped to $200, though I merely "liked" that. Price-love was still a long way off.

Now I'm feeling it. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Beats Powerbeats Pro true-wireless earphones for $119.99, with free shipping. That's tied with a very brief sale Best Buy ran a few days before Christmas.

Refurbished earphones? I know, that gives me pause, too. But Best Buy's Certified Refurbished program indicates that all parts are thoroughly cleaned and like new. (I'd like to think that any refurbished earphones are supplied with brand-new ear tips, but that's not specified anywhere, so there's no way to know for sure.)

Ear tips are a cinch to replace, though, and super-cheap to boot. Me, I consider the real catch to be the warranty: It's 90 days, not one year. I'll simply say that when you're getting a product for $120 instead of $250, something's gotta give.

Regarding the aforementioned mad love, read CNET's Powerbeats Pro review to learn more. The key thing to remember here is that you must get an inner-ear seal with the earbuds, otherwise you'll hear very little bass. Not everyone loves that kind of fit, but it's crucial for both bass and noise-isolation.

The Powerbeats Pro are also sweatproof, which regular AirPods are not. AirPods Pro are as well, but if you're into vigorous exercise, they might not stay in your ears. The Powerbeats' earhooks ensure they'll stay put.

Your thoughts? Are you game to try refurbished earbuds in order to save more than 50%? (And if you grabbed this deal last week, let me know the condition of the Powerbeats you received.)

Note: Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

