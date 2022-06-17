Refresh Your Space With Ruggable's New Flash Sale

Looking for something to tie the room together? can help you spruce up your kitchen, bedroom or living room. Check out Ruggable's flash sale and save 15% on all farmhouse-style rugs by using the code FARMFLASH22.

All of Ruggable's rugs are machine washable, so no more worrying about spills and stains. Each rug comes in two pieces: a lightweight rug cover and a nonslip rug pad. The rug cover rolls up easily and is designed to fit in any washing machine. Choose from the classic rug pad -- perfect for fitting under doorways and in outdoor spaces. Or choose the cushioned pad for when you need extra padding for spaces like playrooms and kitchens.

Ruggable's farmhouse rugs feature Persian-inspired designs with distressed details to give your space a beautifully rustic look. The ornate would look stunning on any floor. Or if you're looking for something less busy, check out the cozy . Leaning toward something more modern? This has neutral tones and delicate lines. Ruggable offers free shipping on all orders, and if the rug you choose happens to clash with your space, Ruggable has a 30-day return policy, as well.