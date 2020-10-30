Refresh your home office with this 87-inch adjustable desk for $270

Daily Steals

Now that you've had some time to get used to working from home, you'll have realized that you need a more formal workspace than the dining room table can provide. If you have the room for a dedicated deskspace, I have an attractive desk deal for you. Daily Steals has an 87-inch long adjustable computer desk that originally listed for $500 but is now marked down to $300. If you apply the CNET-exclusive promo code CNETDSK, the price of this .

The desk is billed as an L-shaped computer desk, but the reality is that it's fully adjustable. It makes a cozy little L if you're using it as a single-person desk, but you can also lay it out straight, in which case it works well as a side-by-side two-person desk, with the drawers and shelves in between the two seats.

Speaking of drawers and shelves, you get three drawers and a two-tier shelf. It has a metal frame and engineered wood components, with a max weight capacity of about 250 pounds.

