RedMagic 5G phone with 144Hz display goes on pre-sale today

Nubia

On the heels of releasing the world's first gaming phone with a built-in fan, Chinese phone maker Nubia began taking pre-orders on Tuesday for its new gaming phone, the RedMagic 5G, on Tuesday. The handset is due to be released globally on April 21.

The RedMagic 5G appears to lay claim to being the first mass-produced phone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate -- a step-up from the 90Hz display seen on last year's Red Magic 3 line. It comes in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs $579 ( €579, £539 ), or 12GB RAM +256GB storage for $649 (€649, £599).

Nubia

The RedMagic 5G has a 6.65-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes with the X55 modem, which means it has 5G capabilities, as its name suggests. Other features include an an upgraded fan cooling system, an 18-watt charger and a 4-500 mAh battery, which is smaller than the one found in its predecessor.

Launched in 2019, the RedMagic 3 was the first gaming phone to come with an in-built fan after taking inspiration from a gaming PC. It uses a fan in combination with a liquid cooling system to keep the device from getting too hot.

Nubia, which is owned by Chinese telecom giant ZTE, launched back in 2012. The company made waves last year with its Nubia Alpha Nubia Alpha: A smartphone with the right idea but the wrong execution for the wrist that features a 4-inch flexible OLED display.