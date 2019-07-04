Reddit's r/technology goes offline for July 4 social media strike

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Your Independence Day visits to r/technology will be short indeed -- Reddit's tech subreddit is offline as part of a stand against social media. Wikipedia cofounder Larry Sangler led the push to "demand that giant, manipulative corporations give us back control over our data, privacy, and user experience."

"Following on from the announcement by Larry Sangler of a Social Media Strike," the notice reads. "/r/technology is joining the #SocialMediaStrike Click the links above for more info. Normal service will resume on the 5th."

Sangler called for people to avoid posting on sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit on July 4 and 5, apparently in response to privacy concerns spurred on by the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that as many as 87 million users' data was sold to a UK firm. It violated a 2011 settlement the social network made with the FTC requiring it to receive people's approval before selling any data.

Neither Reddit nor Sangler immediately responded to requests for comment.

