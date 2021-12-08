New iPhone SE, 3 Apple Watch models coming? Moderna booster shot and omicron Popeye's meme kid now state football champ Squid Game: Most trending TV show in 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker

Reddit's 2021 recap covers Bernie's mittens and stock market chaos

Reddit sums up the year in a video recap.

reddit-logo-phone-6010

Reddit released its recap of 2021.

 Angela Lang/CNET

As 2021 draws to a close, Reddit is offering its own review of the year with video out Wednesday called Reddit Recap. 

The video packs in plenty of popular images from the site, set to a song with lyrics asking, "is it going to get any weirder?" In the video, you can catch Bernie Sanders and his famed inauguration mittens, supply chain, stock market and NFT references, and photos from AMAs with folks like Nick Offerman and Carole Baskin. And of course, plenty of strange images like a guy melting into a playground slide and an opossum spinning on a bike wheel. 

Reddit Recap 2021 from blog

Reddit is the lasted tech company to package up a summation of the year Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music released their personalized year-end wrap ups last week.