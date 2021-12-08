Reddit's 2021 recap covers Bernie's mittens and stock market chaos

Angela Lang/CNET

As 2021 draws to a close, Reddit is offering its own review of the year with video out Wednesday called Reddit Recap.

The video packs in plenty of popular images from the site, set to a song with lyrics asking, "is it going to get any weirder?" In the video, you can catch Bernie Sanders and his famed inauguration mittens, supply chain, stock market and NFT references, and photos from AMAs with folks like Nick Offerman and Carole Baskin. And of course, plenty of strange images like a guy melting into a playground slide and an opossum spinning on a bike wheel.

Reddit is the lasted tech company to package up a summation of the year Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music released their personalized year-end wrap ups last week.