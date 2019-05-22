Redditor allowed to stay anonymous, court rules

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Online free speech has been given a victory, with a federal court ruling a Redditor can remain anonymous in a copyright lawsuit.

This means anyone from around the globe who posts on Reddit can still rely on First Amendment protections for anonymous free speech, because Reddit is a US platform with a US audience.

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) fought on behalf of Reddit commenter Darkspilver, a Jehovah's Witness member who posted public and internal documents from The Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society online.

Watch Tower subpoenaed Reddit to provide identity information on Darkspilver for the court case, but the EFF filed a motion to quash this, citing "deep concerns that disclosure of their identity would cause them to be disfellowshipped by their community."

Darkspilver had in February 2019 posted an advertisement asking for donations, as well as a chart showing what personal data the Jehovah's Witness organization keeps. Watch Tower said both of these were copyrighted items.

The Redditor argued it was fair use, because he posted the ad for commentary and criticism purposes.

The chart was posted to "provide information to people in the Jehovah's Witness community about the type of information the organization actually stores and what it does with that information," Darkspilver said.

While the court said the copyright case is "sharply in Darkspilver's favor," it said if Watch Tower wants to press forward with the lawsuit anyway, it must do so against the Darkspilver pseudonym.

Watch Tower's counsel is allowed to discover Darkspilver's identity under an "attorney's eyes only" restriction, however.

Reddit, the self-described "front page of the internet," was founded in 2005 and is one of the most-visited websites in the world. Currently, it's sitting in fifth place behind Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Amazon — but ahead of Wikipedia, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Yahoo.

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.